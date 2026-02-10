Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN) & Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Head to Head Contrast

Risk and Volatility

Heartland BancCorp. has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp. and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp. N/A N/A N/A Commercial National Financial 23.48% N/A N/A

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Heartland BancCorp. pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

7.5% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heartland BancCorp. and Commercial National Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp. $119.21 million 2.74 $20.26 million $9.76 16.39 Commercial National Financial $28.15 million 1.99 $6.61 million $1.67 8.44

Heartland BancCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp. beats Commercial National Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

