American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84. American International Group has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,529,000 after buying an additional 1,846,979 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $155,413,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in American International Group by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,090 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1,615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 790,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after purchasing an additional 744,261 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 627,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 516,300 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

