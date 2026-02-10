Insider Selling: Waste Management (NYSE:WM) CEO Sells 5,706 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CEO James Fish, Jr. sold 5,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,317,344.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 220,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,485.69. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Waste Management Stock Up 1.1%
WM stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.99. 1,169,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.14.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.
Waste Management Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,916,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,206,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,728 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,897,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,037,000 after buying an additional 1,034,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,494,000 after buying an additional 939,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Waste Management by 163.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,317,000 after buying an additional 869,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.
Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Management
- They’ve Built Major Gold Stories Before – And They’re Doing It Again
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- HCTI: Under the Radar and Building an AI Healthcare Empire
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.