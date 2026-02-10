Insider Buying: The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Director Buys 684 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Colavita purchased 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $19,972.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,972.80. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 81,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,038. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 632,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 and based in Rye, New York. Managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC—a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc—the trust seeks to provide a high level of current dividend income while preserving prospects for capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and attracts investors looking for regular distributions and potential long-term total return.

The trust’s primary investment focus is on dividend-paying common stocks of U.S.

