Air Jr. Bastarrica Sells 12,000 Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) VP Air Jr. Bastarrica sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $321,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,832. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Knowles Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 336,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 94.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S boosted its position in Knowles by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 3,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Knowles in a report on Friday, October 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Knowles to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KN

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.