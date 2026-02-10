Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 10th (AIM, BWEN, CRDL, CRDO, MEDP, MI.UN, OPTU, PAL, SAIA, SHOP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 10th:

Aimia (TSE:AIM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.75.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $564.00 target price on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.50.

Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $250.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. ATB Capital currently has C$250.00 price target on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the stock.

