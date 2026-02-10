Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 5,844 shares.The stock last traded at $98.7850 and had previously closed at $98.33.
Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $513.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.
Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
