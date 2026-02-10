Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Techtronic Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 166,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 121,422 shares.The stock last traded at $73.1250 and had previously closed at $72.95.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI) is a Hong Kong?based global manufacturer and marketer of tools and equipment for professional, industrial and consumer markets. The company develops and sells power tools, outdoor power equipment, hand tools, accessories and floorcare products. TTI’s product strategy emphasizes cordless and battery?powered platforms, integrating advanced battery chemistry and brushless motor technology to serve trade professionals and DIY consumers seeking portable, high?performance solutions.

TTI markets its products through a portfolio of well?known brands and a broad distribution network that includes wholesalers, home improvement retailers, specialist dealerships and online channels.

