Trek Metals (ASX:TKM) Insider Acquires A$48,125.00 in Stock

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 343,750 shares of Trek Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$48,125.00.

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 700,000 shares of Trek Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, with a total value of A$50,400.00.

Trek Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 31.84.

About Trek Metals

Trek Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, caesium, tantalum, manganese, nickel-copper sulphide, zinc, lead, silver, gold, sediment-hosted base metals, and iron ore deposits. It holds interests in the Tambourah Lithium project that comprises two exploration licenses located to the south-east of Pilgangoora lithium mine site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; Hendeka Manganese project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; Pincunah project, which includes the Valley of the Gossans prospect located to the south of Port Hedland and west of the Sulphur Springs; and Jimblebar nickel-copper project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

