Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform Rating

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NKTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $16.05 on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. 5,735,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,189. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $66.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $34,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,633.80. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $119,795.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,418.60. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,861 shares of company stock worth $354,730. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,595 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

