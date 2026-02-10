LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Issues Earnings Results

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. LuxExperience B.V. had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 58.60%.

LuxExperience B.V. Stock Performance

NYSE LUXE traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 171,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,307. The stock has a market cap of $783.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. LuxExperience B.V. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUXE. B. Riley Financial began coverage on LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LuxExperience B.V. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LuxExperience B.V. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of LuxExperience B.V.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,292,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,351,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

LuxExperience B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

