Broadridge Financial Solutions’ (BR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $228.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.87. 397,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.54. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $175.86 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,451 shares of company stock worth $3,290,773 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.