CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (COSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

CoastalSouth Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE COSO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 13,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,021. CoastalSouth Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.82.

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on COSO shares. Zacks Research upgraded CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoastalSouth Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CoastalSouth Bancshares Company Profile

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market.

