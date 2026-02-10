RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors point to rising adoption of Palantir’s AIP and platform integrations as a multi-year growth driver — the argument is that customers are shifting budgets into integration layers where Palantir competes, supporting stronger forward revenue expectations. Read More.

Analysts and investors point to rising adoption of Palantir’s AIP and platform integrations as a multi-year growth driver — the argument is that customers are shifting budgets into integration layers where Palantir competes, supporting stronger forward revenue expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarter beat consensus on both revenue and EPS, management raised an aggressive revenue growth guide (~61% for 2026) and commentary about customer momentum is cited as a reason for the re-rating. Read More.

Recent quarter beat consensus on both revenue and EPS, management raised an aggressive revenue growth guide (~61% for 2026) and commentary about customer momentum is cited as a reason for the re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced a strategic partnership with Cognizant to accelerate AI-driven healthcare modernization — this expands go-to-market reach in a large vertical and gives an additional commercial growth vector. Read More.

Palantir announced a strategic partnership with Cognizant to accelerate AI-driven healthcare modernization — this expands go-to-market reach in a large vertical and gives an additional commercial growth vector. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is mixed: some outlets recommend buying the dip because of growth, while others caution that the stock remains a high-volatility, valuation-sensitive name — expect continued headline-driven moves. Read More.

Market commentary is mixed: some outlets recommend buying the dip because of growth, while others caution that the stock remains a high-volatility, valuation-sensitive name — expect continued headline-driven moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader software/AI rotation and lists of software ideas include PLTR; these curate interest but don’t change the valuation debate — useful for flows but not a fundamental endorsement. Read More.

Broader software/AI rotation and lists of software ideas include PLTR; these curate interest but don’t change the valuation debate — useful for flows but not a fundamental endorsement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly warned of a potential 58% decline and flagged a head-&-shoulders technical pattern targeting roughly $60 — a high-profile bearish call that can pressure sentiment and trigger volatility. Read More.

Michael Burry publicly warned of a potential 58% decline and flagged a head-&-shoulders technical pattern targeting roughly $60 — a high-profile bearish call that can pressure sentiment and trigger volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational noise after Forbes temporarily pulled and then reposted a profile citing Palantir’s ICE contracts — negative PR that can attract regulatory/ESG scrutiny for some investor groups. Read More.

Reputational noise after Forbes temporarily pulled and then reposted a profile citing Palantir’s ICE contracts — negative PR that can attract regulatory/ESG scrutiny for some investor groups. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several opinion pieces warn the stock is richly valued and could face steep downside if growth expectations slip — these valuation narratives keep a portion of the sell-side and risk-averse investors on the sidelines. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. CICC Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of PLTR opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.