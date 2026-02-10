Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.300-8.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.10.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. 715,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.