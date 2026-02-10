Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.320-11.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.500-2.550 EPS.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $359.26 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $362.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.19.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,160.14. The trade was a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and international/luxury strength — Marriott posted revenue of roughly $6.69B, helped by solid international travel and continued strength in its luxury segment, supporting top-line momentum. Marriott Revenue Climbs on International, Luxury Strength

Positive Sentiment: Technical/momentum backdrop and sector tailwinds — MAR hit an all-time high earlier this week and is being cited among travel names positioned to benefit from a 2026 travel rebound (business travel, sporting events, sector rotation). These bullish technicals and macro tailwinds increase upside potential if fundamentals remain intact. Marriott stock hits all-time high

Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line with expectations — Marriott updated Q1 2026 EPS guidance to $2.50–2.55 (consensus ~2.52) and FY 2026 to $11.32–11.57 (consensus ~11.48). Ranges roughly encompass Street expectations, leaving limited new clarity on beat/raise potential. Marriott International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Neutral Sentiment: Mixed RevPAR geography — Worldwide RevPAR rose 1.9% in Q4 with a strong 6.1% gain in international markets offset by a modest U.S. & Canada decline (0.1%). International strength is a positive offsetting softer domestic trends. Q4 & Full Year Results

Negative Sentiment: EPS slightly missed estimates — Marriott reported adjusted EPS of $2.58, narrowly missing consensus/Zacks estimates (Zacks cited $2.64; other consensus references ~2.61), which has pressured the stock despite the revenue beat. Marriott International (MAR) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

