Candriam S.C.A. Has $17.20 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 313.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,245 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 636,925 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,105,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,216,000 after buying an additional 592,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,767,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,167,000 after buying an additional 500,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,586,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KD. Guggenheim cut shares of Kyndryl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kyndryl from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.
In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
KD opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Kyndryl reported Q3 results showing $3.9B revenue, positive adjusted EBITDA and double?digit growth in its Kyndryl Consult segment — highlights investors may point to for underlying business momentum. KYNDRYL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2026 RESULTS
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading experienced temporary LULD halts as the stock moved sharply — a market-structure response that can amplify volatility but is procedural. (Trading halt notices) Finviz trading data
- Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating (mixed signal from brokers amid the turmoil). Oppenheimer item
- Negative Sentiment: Kyndryl announced it will delay its quarterly 10?Q, cited anticipated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and launched an accounting/control review — a primary driver of the selloff. Reuters: Kyndryl delays quarterly filing
- Negative Sentiment: Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner and General Counsel Edward Sebold departed abruptly amid the review — leadership exits intensify uncertainty about accounting remediation and reporting timelines. WSJ: Finance Chief Leaves
- Negative Sentiment: Kyndryl disclosed voluntary SEC Division of Enforcement document requests related to cash management, adjusted free cash flow drivers and controls — raising regulatory risk. PR Newswire: Results & disclosures
- Negative Sentiment: The company missed Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and cut FY26 revenue guidance (consensus was higher), removing near?term earnings visibility. MarketBeat: Earnings summary
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple national law firms have opened securities?fraud investigations and several shareholder?rights firms are soliciting plaintiffs — increasing litigation risk and potential costs. Newsfile: BFA investigation notice
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts have moved to lower ratings/targets (e.g., JPMorgan cut to underweight), compounding selling pressure and reducing near?term institutional demand. TickerReport: JPMorgan downgrade
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.
With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.
