Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 27,267 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

