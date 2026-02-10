Candriam S.C.A. Increases Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $24,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 187,986 shares of company stock worth $101,032,761 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 13.2%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP opened at $460.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $800.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $686.00 price target on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.05.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

