RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,469 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.
Shares of CGDV opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
