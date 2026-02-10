Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1,606.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

