Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $54,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 456.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $109.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

