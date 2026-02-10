Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$24.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXE

Extendicare Trading Down 1.0%

About Extendicare

EXE stock opened at C$23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.61. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$10.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.86.

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.