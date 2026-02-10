Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,387,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,041,000 after purchasing an additional 698,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,496,000 after buying an additional 3,404,271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,511,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,393,000 after buying an additional 505,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,431,000 after buying an additional 286,124 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

