Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Has $13.13 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 2.0% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,200,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,062,000 after buying an additional 538,606 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,298,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,332,000 after acquiring an additional 196,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,695,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,235,000 after acquiring an additional 530,520 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,046,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,734,000 after purchasing an additional 104,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of AZN opened at $188.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $122.48 and a 12 month high of $193.97.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

