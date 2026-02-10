Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Has $13.13 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 2.0% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,200,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,062,000 after buying an additional 538,606 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,298,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,332,000 after acquiring an additional 196,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,695,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,235,000 after acquiring an additional 530,520 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,046,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,734,000 after purchasing an additional 104,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AstraZeneca this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reported full?year 2025 revenue rose ~8% to $58.7B with product sales up ~9%; company cites sustained pipeline delivery underpinning growth. AstraZeneca lifts earnings as pipeline delivery and global expansion underpin growth
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 came in slightly ahead of consensus (Q4 revenue ? $15.5B) with cancer drugs highlighted as key drivers of the beat. AstraZeneca rises as cancer drugs power Q4 beat
- Positive Sentiment: Company forecasts 2026 revenue growth in the mid?to?high single digits and core EPS growth in the low?double digits, driven by cancer and cardiovascular franchises and expansion in the U.S. and China. Drugmaker AstraZeneca forecasts sales and profit growth in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Management says growth is progressing toward its long?term ~$80B target, signaling continued strategic execution but leaving timing uncertainty. AstraZeneca delivers continued growth toward $80 billion target
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and company commentary flagged cost and margin pressures that could temper near?term profitability despite revenue growth. AstraZeneca’s growth engine stays on track despite cost pressures
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation is elevated (background P/E ~62.6), which can prompt profit?taking or greater sensitivity to any guidance/margin misses. AstraZeneca Forecasts Continued Growth on Pipeline Strength
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN opened at $188.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $122.48 and a 12 month high of $193.97.
AstraZeneca Profile
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.
The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.
