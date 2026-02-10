First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,049 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 30,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $1,009,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 249.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTGS opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.0055 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities. FTGS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

