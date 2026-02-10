Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Mizuho

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Envista from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Envista and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Envista in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Get Envista alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Envista Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE NVST opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Envista has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $29.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.26 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 1.73%.Envista’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter worth about $43,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,656 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,956,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,767 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth $24,260,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.