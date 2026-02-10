Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Curbline Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. Curbline Properties has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $26.01.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 25.51%.The company had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Curbline Properties by 29.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 579,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curbline Properties by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 483,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 166,046 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 55,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares during the period.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

