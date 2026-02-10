Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Upgraded at Atb Cormark Cm

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by research analysts at Atb Cormark Cm to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$77.50 to C$82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cormark increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.94.
Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.5%
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 EPS for the current year.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry – including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines -Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.
