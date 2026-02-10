Brokerages Set Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
Shares of EVO stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Evotec has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.80.
Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.
Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.
