Brokerages Set Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Evotec by 62.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVO stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Evotec has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

