iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 436,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 184,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $697.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $690.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $766.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

