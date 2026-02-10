Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust $BIT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,929 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth $155,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of income-producing sectors. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BIT and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

The trust’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors of the fixed-income market, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate debt, U.S.

