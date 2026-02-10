63,800 Shares in Nutanix $NTNX Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,122.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Nutanix by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 135.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 14.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 673.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

