Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,481 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $343.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.14 and its 200 day moving average is $334.27. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

