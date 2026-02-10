iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,814 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.