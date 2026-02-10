Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Shares Acquired by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,618.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $94.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

