Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,816,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,051,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 265,278 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,971,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $61.13.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:VAC opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director William W. Mccarten acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,080.64. This trade represents a 57.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne Galbreath bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $255,805.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,958.14. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 96,209 shares of company stock worth $4,573,353 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

