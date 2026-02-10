Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF $FTSD

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 315,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

FTSD stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3031 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government. The fund manager may also invest in certain interest rate-related derivative transactions. FTSD was launched on Nov 4, 2013 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

