AlTi Global Inc. Sells 45,406 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,406 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.94. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

