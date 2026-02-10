SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV is First National Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,191 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $107,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 176,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 644,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 357,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $59.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

