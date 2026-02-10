Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

GVDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Givaudan to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

GVDNY stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $103.39.

Givaudan is a Swiss-based global company that develops, manufactures and supplies flavors, fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients for a broad range of consumer products. The company’s core activities are organized around creating taste and scent solutions—ranging from fine fragrances and consumer-packaged goods scents to flavor systems for food and beverages and functional ingredients for personal care. Givaudan works with brand owners and manufacturers to design sensory experiences, improve product performance and meet formulation or regulatory requirements.

Its product and service offerings include bespoke fragrance creation, flavor formulation, natural ingredient sourcing, aroma chemicals, taste modulators and application support such as prototyping and sensory testing.

