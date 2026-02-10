Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.3750.

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 90,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,718,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,052,477.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 663,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,245.42. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 919,421 shares of company stock valued at $17,044,879. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

