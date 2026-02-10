Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.49 and last traded at $137.27, with a volume of 2047216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.95.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. iA Financial set a $119.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,925,791,000 after buying an additional 339,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after buying an additional 253,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,936,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

