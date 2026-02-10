Rockland Trust Co. Has $111.45 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $111,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $467.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.94 and a 200-day moving average of $372.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $261.25 and a 1-year high of $509.70.

Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.