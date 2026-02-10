iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.66 and last traded at $152.26, with a volume of 296457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.51.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,160.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,565,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,372 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,835,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 630,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,262,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 397.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 248,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 198,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.