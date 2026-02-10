Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $371,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,212,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008,001 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,237,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,384,000 after acquiring an additional 719,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,954,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 685,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 373,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $17,054,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

