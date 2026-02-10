SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.08 and last traded at $97.86, with a volume of 20596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.89.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after buying an additional 61,066 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality. QEFA was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

