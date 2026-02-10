JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.28 and last traded at $81.19, with a volume of 910888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Integrated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

