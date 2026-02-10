BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.13 and last traded at $100.12, with a volume of 183497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.0429 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
