BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.13 and last traded at $100.12, with a volume of 183497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.0429 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 431,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

