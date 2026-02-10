CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.21 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 213499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 706,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,270,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $5,041,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 81,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 35,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

